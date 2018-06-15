XRegister
X
06 October 2016

15/06/2018 - 00:33 BST

December Will Decide Season – Arsenal Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

 




Arsenal fans have reacted after their side were handed an opening game against Manchester City, as they hosts the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium, after the Premier League announced their fixture list for the 2018/19 season.

Unai Emery's side will begin the season in the toughest possible way as they face Chelsea in a London derby at Stamford Bridge after their blockbuster opening game. Games against smaller sides are followed by an early November face off with Liverpool.




A visit to Old Trafford in early December will be followed by trip to Brighton on Boxing Day. The Gunners will close out the year travelling to Anfield. Arsenal fans though are not happy about the tough start as they took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

 

 


Arsenal will ring in the new year with a visit from Fulham, with West Ham and Chelsea coming up in the following weeks.

 

 

 


After facing Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks, Arsenal will face a similar test with back to back games against Tottenham and Manchester United in March
 

 

April will be relatively kinder with matches against Everton, Watford and Crystal Palace, before finishing off the month with a atrip to Leicester.

The Gunners will host Brighton in their final home game before closing out the season travelling away to Burnley.
 

 

 

 

 

 