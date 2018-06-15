December Will Decide Season – Arsenal Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal fans have reacted after their side were handed an opening game against Manchester City, as they hosts the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium, after the Premier League announced their fixture list for the 2018/19 season.



Unai Emery's side will begin the season in the toughest possible way as they face Chelsea in a London derby at Stamford Bridge after their blockbuster opening game. Games against smaller sides are followed by an early November face off with Liverpool.











A visit to Old Trafford in early December will be followed by trip to Brighton on Boxing Day. The Gunners will close out the year travelling to Anfield. Arsenal fans though are not happy about the tough start as they took to Twitter to express their disappointment.





After five games of the new season, Arsenal may be below mid-table!

First we play Guardiola(#ManCity).

Conte or Sarri(#CFC) is up in the second game

Right after is Pellegrini(#Westham).

A defensive Cardiff away is the fourth

And the fifth game is Benitez(#Newcastle) away #AFC — John Eno 🇳🇬 (@joneroofficial) June 14, 2018

Man City (h) first day of the season, followed by Chelsea (a). Unai Emery couldn’t of got a harder start to his Arsenal career if he tried.



COYG!🔴⚪️ #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/tYh1oR3btn — now.arsenal (@nowarsenaI) June 14, 2018



Arsenal will ring in the new year with a visit from Fulham, with West Ham and Chelsea coming up in the following weeks.

All this Pissing & moaning about the fixtures already. We have to play each team twice regardless….. Doesnt matter when they must be played. Get your head on strait and start supporting and stop bitching. #AFC #COYG — jay watkins (@JayBlaze327) June 14, 2018



After facing Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks, Arsenal will face a similar test with back to back games against Tottenham and Manchester United in March



Why do we always play spurs and united consecutively ? — Yusuf Kailani (@Sticky_EEky) June 14, 2018

April will be relatively kinder with matches against Everton, Watford and Crystal Palace, before finishing off the month with a atrip to Leicester.



The Gunners will host Brighton in their final home game before closing out the season travelling away to Burnley.



Tough start and early December but we got this! #COYG #daretodream — Jag (@x5jag) June 14, 2018