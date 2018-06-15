Didn’t See David de Gea Doing This Well, Manchester United Legend Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has admitted that he could not imagine that David de Gea would reach the heights he has done at Old Trafford.



De Gea has become an iconic figure at Manchester United and his impressive performances between the sticks for the Red Devils have led to some believing he is the best goalkeeper in the world.











Van der Sar, who was replaced at Manchester United by a young De Gea, is of the opinion that the coaches have put in a lot of effort into making the Spaniard the goalkeeper he is now.



However, the Dutchman, who earned 130 caps for the Netherlands, believes that De Gea can still improve in one or two areas by demanding more from his defenders and playing a little bit more out of his goal.





Van Der Sar told MUTV, when speaking about De Gea: "No, I couldn't imagine how well he has done.



“Not really. He was a very young goalkeeper when he came, replacing me, but he and also the coaches have put in a lot of work to make him the goalkeeper he is now.



"Eric Steele first and, after, Frans Hoek with Louis van Gaal. He is performing really well.



"The next step is to be more demanding from his defenders and also to play a little bit more out of his goal but [in terms of] his reaction saves – nobody makes better saves than David De Gea."



De Gea is currently in Russia with the Spain squad at the World Cup.

