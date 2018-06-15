Don’t Ask, Don’t Get – Former Leeds Star Impressed By Marcelo Bielsa Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton has revealed his admiration for the audacity the Whites have shown in approaching a legendary coaching figure such as Marcelo Bielsa.



Leeds started holding initial discussions with Bielsa even before sacking Paul Heckingbottom earlier in the summer and are now on the verge of confirming his appointment.











The Argentine has agreed to take up the manager’s role at Leeds on a two-year deal and is expected to arrive at Elland Road on 23rd June, a week from Saturday.



Very few expected Leeds to take such a bold step in terms of a managerial appointment after they sacked Heckingbottom and Prutton feels the club have shown a rare audacious streak in order to get Bielsa.





He also admits that no one would have expected the Argentine to accept the Leeds offer, which makes it an even bolder appointment as the Yorkshire giants cared to knock the door down for an unexpected candidate.



Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This has been a pretty audacious bid to land a coach who probably surprised Leeds by agreeing to pick up the phone in the first place.



“It doesn’t make sense, does it? A man who Pep Guardiola describes as a genius agreeing to speak about a job in the Championship, with a club who have just finished 13th.



“But in a lot of ways I admire Leeds for having the nerve.



"I like the fact that they’ve written his name on a list and said: ‘Why not? Why not have a go at him?’



“You don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has played a major role in the negotiations with Bielsa over the last few weeks.

