XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 22:41 BST

Fiorentina Slap In Bid For Former Celtic Midfielder

 




Serie A giants Fiorentina have put an offer of €2m on the table for former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson.

The Scottish schemer has impressed at Serie B side Bari and made 19 appearances for the club over the course of last season, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.




Fiorentina have been alive to the 22-year-old's exploits and want to snap him up from Bari.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fiorentina have made their move for Henderson, offering €2m for his services.
 


Fiorentina may face competition for Henderson's signature, but are hopeful of doing a deal.

Henderson joined Bari from Scottish giants Celtic in the winter transfer window earlier this year and put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2020.


The midfielder is a product of Celtic's youth academy and had spells away from the Scottish champions on loan at Rosenborg and Hibernian.

Henderson has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level.
 