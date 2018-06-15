Fiorentina Slap In Bid For Former Celtic Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Fiorentina have put an offer of €2m on the table for former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson.



The Scottish schemer has impressed at Serie B side Bari and made 19 appearances for the club over the course of last season, scoring twice and providing two assists for his team-mates.











Fiorentina have been alive to the 22-year-old's exploits and want to snap him up from Bari.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fiorentina have made their move for Henderson, offering €2m for his services.





Fiorentina may face competition for Henderson's signature, but are hopeful of doing a deal.



Henderson joined Bari from Scottish giants Celtic in the winter transfer window earlier this year and put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2020.



The midfielder is a product of Celtic's youth academy and had spells away from the Scottish champions on loan at Rosenborg and Hibernian.



Henderson has been capped by Scotland at Under-21 level.

