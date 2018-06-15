XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 13:00 BST

French Club Considering Signing Southampton Winger As Replacement For Spurs Target

 




Bordeaux are considering making a move for Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal this summer as a potential replacement for Malcom.

Malcom is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club in the ongoing window and has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool interested.




Inter are also keen on getting their hands on the Brazilian and Bordeaux are almost certain to lose the player, with the French club now actively seeking a replacement.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club are eyeing a move for a Premier League player to replace the soon to be departing Brazilian this summer.
 


It has been claimed that Bordeaux are considering a swoop for Southampton’s Boufal, who is also expected to leave the south coast club after falling out of favour with manager Mark Hughes.

The former Lille winger has quite a few suitors in France and Bordeaux are the last club to join the Ligue 1 bandwagon interested in signing the Moroccan.


His agents have been in talks with a number of clubs regarding a transfer and Marseille have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Boufal on an initial loan deal.

Rennes and Saint-Etienne have also been credited with having an interest in the winger.
 