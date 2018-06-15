French Club Considering Signing Southampton Winger As Replacement For Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux are considering making a move for Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal this summer as a potential replacement for Malcom.



Malcom is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club in the ongoing window and has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool interested.











Inter are also keen on getting their hands on the Brazilian and Bordeaux are almost certain to lose the player, with the French club now actively seeking a replacement.



And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club are eyeing a move for a Premier League player to replace the soon to be departing Brazilian this summer.





It has been claimed that Bordeaux are considering a swoop for Southampton’s Boufal, who is also expected to leave the south coast club after falling out of favour with manager Mark Hughes.



The former Lille winger has quite a few suitors in France and Bordeaux are the last club to join the Ligue 1 bandwagon interested in signing the Moroccan.



His agents have been in talks with a number of clubs regarding a transfer and Marseille have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Boufal on an initial loan deal.



Rennes and Saint-Etienne have also been credited with having an interest in the winger.

