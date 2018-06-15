I’m Not Obsessed With Celtic – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that he will not be obsessed with Celtic as he has enough on his plate dealing with the situation at Ibrox.



Celtic will be the team to stop for Gerrard's side if they want to win the Scottish Premiership next season after finishing third and 12 points behind the Hoops last season.











Gerrard believes that it is important for him to not concentrate on catching Celtic and focus on Rangers as there are many things that need to be sorted out at Ibrox side.



The former England captain also feels that it is not right to just concentrate on one team, especially when they finished third behind second-placed Aberdeen last season.





The Liverpool legend solely wants to focus on Rangers at the moment as he believes that the right way to do his job properly.



The 38-year-old was quoted as saying by Herald Scotland: "I think for me it is important not to be obsessed with Celtic. I have to sort Rangers out.



"There are things we need to improve on and my focus is on Rangers.



"I think it is very disrespectful just to focus on one team in the league, especially when you finish third and Hibernian were breathing down your neck as well.



"There are some good teams in the league but for me I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I was focusing on the other teams."



Gerrard, who took over the Gers from 1st June 2018, will be hoping to win the Scottish Premiership title in his first season in charge and end Celtic's run of consecutive league titles.



