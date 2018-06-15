Impossible To Turn Down Leeds United – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that turning down an offer from a club of Leeds United’s history was impossible following his appointment as head coach on Friday morning.



The 62-year-old has agreed to become the new Leeds boss and is said to have signed a contract until the summer of 2020.











Leeds have put in weeks of work in negotiating an agreement with the Argentine and opened talks with the legendary coaching figure even before they sacked Paul Heckingbottom.



While it took some time to get the deal over the line, Bielsa insisted that once Leeds made an offer he was bound to listen to the project on offer at Elland Road.





The former Athletic Bilbao and Marseille coach is looking forward to working in England for the first time in his much vaunted career.



Bielsa told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to accept the role of head coach at Leeds United.



“It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career, however I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.



“I am excited for the challenge ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Victor [Orta], Andrea [Radrizzani] and Angus [Kinnear], as we work hard to achieve great things at this football club.”



Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has expressed his delight at landing a coach of Bielsa’s stature and fame and has thanked everyone associated with the successful negotiations.



He said: “I am thrilled to welcome Marcelo and his staff to Leeds United.



“He is a coach that I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.



“Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club.



“I would like to thank Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear for all of the hard work that has gone into this appointment and I look forward to progressing together.”



