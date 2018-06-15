Inter Awaiting Response To Latest Bid For Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are hoping that Bordeaux will accept their latest proposal to sign Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Malcom.



The Nerazzurri have already persuaded the player that a switch to the San Siro would be in his best interests, but are yet to reach an agreement with Bordeaux.











Inter have offered around €40m to Bordeaux, but the French side have not been pleased with the payment terms.



But contact between the two clubs has continued and, according to Sky Italia, Inter are hoping that Bordeaux will accept their latest proposal and are expecting a response.





Malcom has also been linked with Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham, but neither look to be rivalling Inter at present.



It remains to be seen if they will move into the race if Malcom looks close to joining Inter.



The winger was in demand during the January transfer window with Arsenal and Tottenham on his tail.



But Bordeaux were unwilling to sell as they feared relegation from Ligue 1.

