Javier Pastore Closing On West Ham Move

West Ham are closing the transfer net around Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.



The French champions want to sell to balance the books and Pastore has been placed on the chopping block following interest from the Hammers.











It had been thought that Pastore could return to Italy, where he played for Palermo before joining PSG, but he is likely to instead be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.



Indeed, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Pastore is close to joining West Ham.





He should cost the London-based club a fee of around €20m, which will contribute towards the €60m PSG are looking to raise by the end of the month.



At West Ham, Pastore would link up with countryman Manuel Pellegrini, who was appointed Hammers boss earlier this summer.



Pastore, who will turn 29 years old later this month, has been on the books at PSG since 2011.



He has won five French league titles, four French Cups and five French League Cups at the Parc des Princes.

