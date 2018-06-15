Juventus Consider Swoop For Everton and Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are probing the possibility of signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who has also been linked with Everton and Wolves, it has been claimed.



Manchester United signed the Swede for big money last summer and he took some time to settle down into the ways of English football, with Jose Mourinho looking to ease him in.











He featured more prominently as the season progressed, but still failed to nail down a place in Manchester United’s starting eleven in his first year at Old Trafford.



Lindelof is believed to be part of Mourinho’s plans at Manchester United going forward, but he could have suitors in Italy during the ongoing summer transfer window.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are exploring the option of taking the 23-year-old centre-back to Serie A and are considering a move for him in the coming days and weeks.



Juventus are in the market for defenders and the Manchester United centre-half has emerged as a possible summer target for the Italian champions.



Lindelof is currently busy with Sweden’s World Cup campaign and is unlikely to entertain any thoughts of his future at the moment.



Everton and Wolves have also been linked with an interest in the Swede, but for the moment Manchester United are unlikely to entertain any thoughts of selling him if the player does not push for a transfer.

