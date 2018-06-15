XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 15:14 BST

Juventus Consider Swoop For Everton and Wolves Target

 




Juventus are probing the possibility of signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who has also been linked with Everton and Wolves, it has been claimed.

Manchester United signed the Swede for big money last summer and he took some time to settle down into the ways of English football, with Jose Mourinho looking to ease him in.




He featured more prominently as the season progressed, but still failed to nail down a place in Manchester United’s starting eleven in his first year at Old Trafford.

Lindelof is believed to be part of Mourinho’s plans at Manchester United going forward, but he could have suitors in Italy during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are exploring the option of taking the 23-year-old centre-back to Serie A and are considering a move for him in the coming days and weeks.

Juventus are in the market for defenders and the Manchester United centre-half has emerged as a possible summer target for the Italian champions.


Lindelof is currently busy with Sweden’s World Cup campaign and is unlikely to entertain any thoughts of his future at the moment.

Everton and Wolves have also been linked with an interest in the Swede, but for the moment Manchester United are unlikely to entertain any thoughts of selling him if the player does not push for a transfer.
 