Juventus Exploring Late Attempt To Sign Defender Who Has Already Agreed Arsenal Terms

Juventus are considering throwing a late spanner in Arsenal’s plans by making a last gasp move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.



Sokratis is expected to join Arsenal this summer and the Gunners have already reached an agreement over a fee with Dortmund over a move for the defender.











The Greece international is said to have undergone a medical and has also agreed personal terms, but Arsenal are yet to announce the capture of the centre-back.



There are suggestions Dortmund don’t want the deal to go through before the start of next month, when the new financial year will begin for the Bundesliga outfit.





And it has been claimed that the delay is getting the deal over the line has given encouragement to Juventus to make a late dash for Sokratis in the next few days.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Juventus hierarchy met in a Milan hotel on Friday and discussed the possibility of signing Sokratis from under Arsenal’s noses.



The Italian champions admits that Arsenal are way ahead of him in the chase for the centre-back, but the club are still exploring the option of potentially beating the Gunners to the post.



Any Juventus move for the 29-year-old would have to be rapid and it remains to be seen how Arsenal react if the Italian champions do try the audacious transfer maneuver.

