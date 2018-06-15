XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/06/2018 - 13:18 BST

Juventus Identify Pain Threshold For Chelsea Defensive Target

 




Juventus have identified an asking price for Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged on the radar of Chelsea this summer and the Blues are considering taking him to England during the ongoing transfer window.




His agent meet Juventus on Thursday to discuss his client’s future at the club, but he has insisted that while there were many discussions, Chelsea’s interest was never discussed.

But it seems Rugani’s future at Juventus is in doubt and it has been claimed that the Italian champions are prepared to sell him at a certain price at the moment.
 


According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are ready to sell the centre-back this summer if they receive an offer of €40m or more for him in the coming days and weeks.

Chelsea are claimed to be ready to table a €30m offer, but for the moment it is not going to be enough to convince Juventus to sell the player.


Juventus are confident that they could get their price for Rugani as the defender remains in demand and Arsenal are also said to be keen to rekindle their interest in the Italian.

Rugani made 22 appearances for Juventus in Serie A last season, but only clocked up 110 minutes in their Champions League campaign.
 