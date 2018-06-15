Leaving Napoli Would Be Hard, Admits Agent Of Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj has conceded that his client would find it hard to leave Napoli this summer.



Considered one of the best right-backs in Italy, the Albanian has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants during the ongoing transfer window.











With Maurizio Sarri expected to become the next Chelsea manager, there are suggestions he could look to snare the defender away from his old stomping ground of the Stadio Olimpico.



Mario Giuffredi, the player’s agent, insisted that is client is calm about all the speculation surrounding his future at Napoli.





He admits that the defender will take a decision in the coming days and weeks, but admits leaving Napoli would be a tough choice to make for Hysaj.



Giuffredi told Italian radio station Radio Crc when asked about Hysaj’s future: “Elsi at the moment is not worried about what he will do next season.

“He is enjoying his holidays and is very calm.



“We’ll decide the future along the way but it will be hard to go away from Napoli.”

Hysaj has a €50m buy-out clause in his contract and Napoli are unlikely to allow him to leave for anything less than the stated figure.

