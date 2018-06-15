Leeds United Season Ticket Sales Rocket Following Marcelo Bielsa Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Season ticket sales have been soaring at Leeds United since the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa was announced on Friday morning.



Following weeks of negotiations, which began even before Paul Heckingbottom was sacked, the Whites confirmed that Bielsa will be the new Leeds head coach.











Bielsa will be bringing a large part of his backroom staff with him when he arrives at Elland Road a week from Saturday and the players are set to report early for pre-season training.



Leeds fans have taken to the appointment with glee and the Argentine’s reputation for being the godfather of modern coaching has meant the Elland Road faithful are looking forward to the new season with anticipation.





And the feeling of positivity has reflected in the season ticket sales as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are flying off the shelves ten times faster than this time last year.



The Whites are now expected to sell out their season ticket allocation quicker than last year and a packed house at Elland Road is expected when Leeds return to football in August.



Bielsa has agreed a £2m per year contract with Leeds, which makes him the highest paid manager in the club’s history.



The Yorkshire giants are hopeful that the Argentine leads them back to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2004.

