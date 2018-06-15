XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/06/2018 - 15:08 BST

Liverpool Mull Move For Flamengo Talent

 




Liverpool are interested in signing Flamengo’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester City.

A product of the Flamengo academy, the 20-year-old has come through the ranks at the Brazilian giants and has developed into a key performer for the club over the last two seasons.




His performances in South American football have been picked up in Europe and there are suggestions that clubs are considering taking him to European football.

Manchester City have been linked with an interest in Paqueta and are believed to be considering meeting his release clause, believed to be around £40m, but it seems there is more interest from England in the Brazilian.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Liverpool have put their foot forward to land the attacking midfielder and are considering taking him to England.

Jurgen Klopp is always looking to add young attacking talent to his squad and the Brazilian has emerged as a potential target for the Reds.


Real Madrid have also been linked with an interest in Paqueta and compatriot Marcelo recently urged the European champions to make a move.

A move to England for Paqueta, a Brazil Under-20 international, could be difficult because of the stringent work permit rules.
 