Liverpool Youngster Explains Impending League One Move

Follow @insidefutbol





League One side Rochdale have confirmed that youngster Jordan Williams will return to the club on a permanent basis after he is released by Liverpool.



The midfielder has a contract with the Merseyside club that runs until 30th of this month, with the Reds not naming him in the retained players' list that was released last week.











The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the Spotland Stadium, managing a total of 14 appearances and providing his team-mates with two assists.



Williams made a total of 39 appearances during his time at Anfield, turning out for the Under-23s.





The starlet managed his sole first team appearance for Liverpool in September 2014, but failed to add to it.



Justifying his move to League One, Williams said that he is at that stage of his career where he needs to play regularly and Rochdale will allow him to do just that.



“I’ve had a great time at Liverpool – I loved every minute of it, but I just think now is the right time to move on and get some league games under my belt”, Williams told Rochdale's official website.



“At this stage of my career I need to be playing games.



"The Gaffer knows what I’m about, he knows what I can give and I know that I’m going to improve as a player playing under him, so it was a no brainer.”



Williams has been with Liverpool since Under-14 level and now hopes to finish unfinished business at Rochdale.

