06 October 2016

15/06/2018 - 13:10 BST

Marcelo Bielsa To Bring In Majority of Own Backroom Team to Leeds United

 




Marcelo Bielsa is expected to bring in the bulk of his backroom staff at Elland Road as he prepares to take charge of Leeds United.

Bielsa has agreed to become the next Leeds head coach and has signed a two-year deal with the Yorkshire giants, who have put in a lot of work into getting their hands on the Argentine.




There is still no clarity about how much he will earn at Leeds, but there are suggestions that he has agreed a £2m per year contract with the Whites.

He is due to arrive at Leeds a week from Saturday and the Whites players are set to report for pre-season training as the Argentine prepares to have a first look at the squad.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he will be bringing in the bulk of his backroom staff with him, provided they receive approval from the Home Office to work in England.

Bielsa speaks little English and while he is expected to hire local coaches to help his cause, the bulk of his backroom staff have already been identified by the Argentine.


The much vaunted coach will be expected to work with Leeds sporting director Victor Orta to add fresh faces to the Leeds squad this summer.

The Leeds deal-maker is claimed to have played a major role in the process of hiring Bielsa for the Yorkshire giants this summer.
 