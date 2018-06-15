Marching On Together – Giuseppe Bellusci Weighs In On Leeds United Appointing Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci has welcomed the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as the new head coach of the Whites and he believes that the veteran boss will help the Championship side.



The Argentine has agreed to become the head coach of the Championship club and has signed a two-year deal with the Whites, bringing in his own backroom staff.











Bellusci, who played for the Whites from 2014 to 2017, left for Palermo in 2017 after being informed by then head coach Thomas Christiansen that he was surplus to requirements and was not among his plans.



The 28-year-old though continues to follow Leeds closely and took to social media to insist that the appointment of Bielsa will be a good one for the Whites, who are looking to push for promotion next season.





Expressing his excitement about the appointment the defender said Bielsa is a great coach and he will be at the helm of a great club.



"A great coach in a great club", Bellusci wrote on Twitter.



"Marching on together."



Bellusci became a controversial figure during his time at Elland Road, having run-ins with supporters and left in acrimonious circumstances.

