XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 22:10 BST

New Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Rates Other Strikers Beyond Abel Hernandez

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not guaranteed to sign off on the club signing Abel Hernandez as he also rates other strikers.

The Whites have been in advanced negotiations with Hernandez following his departure from Hull City.




They have also been linked with Derby County's Matej Vydra, but would not have the funds to do both deals, meaning that it appears the Yorkshire giants have the cash for just one big splash up top.

Hernandez looks to be in pole position to join Leeds, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, it is not a done deal yet.
 


Bielsa will need to pull the trigger on the deal and the Argentine does have other strikers he likes.

Leeds are expected to back the Argentine as he looks to reshape the squad to his liking over the course of the summer transfer window.


Bielsa has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Elland Road, with his appointment being a coup for the Whites.

The legendary Argentine has never managed in English football before.
 