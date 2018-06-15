New Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Rates Other Strikers Beyond Abel Hernandez

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not guaranteed to sign off on the club signing Abel Hernandez as he also rates other strikers.



The Whites have been in advanced negotiations with Hernandez following his departure from Hull City.











They have also been linked with Derby County's Matej Vydra, but would not have the funds to do both deals, meaning that it appears the Yorkshire giants have the cash for just one big splash up top.



Hernandez looks to be in pole position to join Leeds, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, it is not a done deal yet.





Bielsa will need to pull the trigger on the deal and the Argentine does have other strikers he likes.



Leeds are expected to back the Argentine as he looks to reshape the squad to his liking over the course of the summer transfer window.



Bielsa has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Elland Road, with his appointment being a coup for the Whites.



The legendary Argentine has never managed in English football before.

