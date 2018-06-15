Odsonne Edouard To Seal Celtic Move, Paris Saint-Germain Due Future Sale Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Odsonne Edouard will complete a permanent move to Scottish champions Celtic on Friday.



The striker, who spent last season on loan at Celtic from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, had his medical checks with the Scottish side on Thursday as a switch edged ever closer.











Edouard was desperate to stay at Celtic following his loan and has agreed a four-year contract with the Parkhead club.



According to French radio station RMC, the hitman will cost Celtic a fee of €10m to sign from PSG.





There are no bonuses built into the deal, however it is suggested that PSG should bank a percentage of any future sale fee.



Edouard made 22 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic last season and scored an impressive nine goals.



The striker, who has never made a senior appearance for PSG, had a contract at the Parc des Princes which had another two years left to run.

