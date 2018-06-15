Paris Saint-Germain Rekindle Interest In Manchester United Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have rekindled their interest in Manchester United defensive target Alex Sandro this summer.



The 27-year-old full-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in the ongoing window, with Manchester United believed to be keen on taking him to England.











Jose Mourinho has reportedly zeroed in on him as his primary target for the left-back position, but there are suggestions Manchester United are unwilling to match Juventus’ financial demands.



And it seems Sandro could even move to France this summer, as according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, PSG have rekindled their interest in snaring him away from the Italian champions.





With UEFA not passing any stringent sanctions against PSG, the club are now prepared to launch their assault in the market and are ready to make an offer for the Juventus defender.



However, Juventus are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table for Sandro and have even offered him a new and improved contract to keep him in Turin.



The Brazilian remains keen on a move, but without concrete offers yet by any of his suitors, he is also considering continuing at Juventus.



It remains to be seen whether PSG are ready to put in any concrete efforts in the coming weeks to sign Sandro from Juventus.

