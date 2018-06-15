Rennes Set To Lose Out On Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri After Being Outbid

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes are not expecting to win the race for Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri, despite having offered him a three-year contract.



The Tunisia international spent last season on loan at Rennes in France's Ligue 1.











Khazri was a major force in Rennes' lofty fifth place finish and the French side have been desperate to keep hold of him.



They worked hard to put a three-year package together for Khazri.





But, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, their efforts are set to fall short.



Khazri, who is on the radar of a host of clubs this summer, has already received offers higher than that proposed by Rennes.



The attacker is still on the books at English side Sunderland, but he is not expected to return to the Black Cats following the club's relegation to the third tier.



Khazri is currently in Russia at the World Cup as part of the Tunisia squad, in which he is considered a key man.

