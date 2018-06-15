XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/06/2018 - 12:32 BST

Roma Look At Arsenal Target Amid Alisson Edging Closer To Real Madrid

 




Arsenal goalkeeping target Bernd Leno has entered Roma’s shortlist of targets as Chelsea and Liverpool linked Alisson edges closer to a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been on Liverpool and Chelsea’s wish-list of targets in the ongoing window, but Real Madrid have made significant progress in their attempts to sign him.




The European champions tabled their first bid with Roma on Thursday and they are looking to get the deal over the line before Alisson takes to the pitch for Brazil against Switzerland on Sunday.

Roma are aware that they are close to losing their number one and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, they are already looking at a replacement for Alisson.
 


FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Robin Olsen is said to be their top target, but it has been claimed Arsenal goalkeeping target Bernd Leno is also on the Giallorossi’s wish-list.

Leno is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and he has emerged as Arsenal’s priority target this summer.


However, the Gunners could face competition from Roma for the German’s signature in the coming days and weeks.

 