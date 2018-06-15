XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/06/2018 - 13:46 BST

Serie A Giants Keeping Close Tabs On Situation of Everton Target William Carvalho

 




Inter are keeping close tabs on Everton target William Carvalho and are considering a summer swoop for the midfielder.

The Portuguese midfielder has requested the termination of his contract with Sporting Lisbon to the Portuguese FA on grounds of just cause, following coming under attack from disgruntled supporters last month at the club’s training base.




While the discussions are ongoing and there is still no clarity whether he will be available on a free transfer this summer, clubs are sensing an opportunity to nab him.

Everton’s new director of football Marcel Brands has been in touch with the player’s agent to discuss a proposed transfer and it seems he is also generating interest in Italy.
 


According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri are keeping close watch on proceedings at Sporting Lisbon regarding William and will consider signing him if he is available on a free transfer.

However, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio wants to be assured about not getting into any legal trouble with Sporting Lisbon if the club make a move to sign William on a free transfer.


The Serie A giants are closely following the situation and want to be on firm legal footing if they decide to take William to the San Siro.

The midfielder wants to leave Sporting Lisbon, which is clear from his decision to start proceedings over terminating his contract.
 