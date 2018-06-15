Up Your Levels, Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard feels that the standards at the club have not been good and the team need to hit certain levels to taste success.



The Gers finished third in the Scottish Premiership table last season, 12 points behind champions Celtic and nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen and will be hoping for improved results under their new boss.











The Liverpool legend is of the opinion that the standards need to improve around the training facility at Rangers and players need to grow and learn to deliver improved performances at home as well as away.



The former England captain is well aware of Rangers not so impressive performances in recent times and is determined to help the club redeem past glories.





Gerrard told the club's official website: “We need to have standards and levels around this training facility to improve, to learn, to grow and to become a solid team so we can deliver results when we get down to Ibrox and other stadiums around the world.



“We want the players to buy into it, we want them to push and we want them to try and hit certain levels and standards that this club accepts because, unfortunately, levels haven’t been hit in recent times and that’s the reason why I’m here.”



Gerrard, who has already started working with the Gers, is now waiting for the players to report back for pre-season training as he bids to get the squad up to speed.

