XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 14:44 BST

Wayne Rooney Likely To Join DC United, Applied For US Work Permit

 




DC United are yet to get a deal over the line to sign Everton forward Wayne Rooney but the former England captain is likely to join the MLS outfit this summer.

Rooney has agreed a deal in principle with the MLS side over a proposed move but the final decision on his departure is still resting with Everton.




He rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United last summer but his form petered off over the course of the season and he is now preparing for life in the United States.

Rooney was supposed to sit down for talks with new manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands to discuss the future course of action and it seems a decision has been made.
 


According to the Washington Post, the striker is likely to shift base to the United States capital and join DC United during the ongoing summer transfer window.

While the deal is still being negotiated, Rooney has agreed terms on a contract and applied for a work permit in the United States last week.


The MLS outfit are now looking to sort out a transfer fee with Everton but they are confident that Rooney will become their player in the coming days and weeks.

However, the striker would not be eligible to play for DC United until the MLS transfer window opens on 10th July.

But it seems he won't be adding to the 111 Everton appearances he made over two stints at Goodison Park.
 