Wayne Rooney Likely To Join DC United, Applied For US Work Permit

Follow @insidefutbol





DC United are yet to get a deal over the line to sign Everton forward Wayne Rooney but the former England captain is likely to join the MLS outfit this summer.



Rooney has agreed a deal in principle with the MLS side over a proposed move but the final decision on his departure is still resting with Everton.











He rejoined his boyhood club from Manchester United last summer but his form petered off over the course of the season and he is now preparing for life in the United States.



Rooney was supposed to sit down for talks with new manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands to discuss the future course of action and it seems a decision has been made.





According to the Washington Post, the striker is likely to shift base to the United States capital and join DC United during the ongoing summer transfer window.



While the deal is still being negotiated, Rooney has agreed terms on a contract and applied for a work permit in the United States last week.



The MLS outfit are now looking to sort out a transfer fee with Everton but they are confident that Rooney will become their player in the coming days and weeks.



However, the striker would not be eligible to play for DC United until the MLS transfer window opens on 10th July.



But it seems he won't be adding to the 111 Everton appearances he made over two stints at Goodison Park.

