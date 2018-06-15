XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/06/2018 - 16:03 BST

We Need More – Celtic Legend Wants More Signings Than Just Odsonne Edouard

 




Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has stressed the importance of more summer signings, especially defenders, for it to be a successful transfer window for the Bhoys.

Celtic confirmed on Friday that they have signed Odsonne Edouard on a permanent four-year contract from Paris Saint-Germain for a club record transfer fee, thought to be around €10m.




Edouard impressed during his loan spell at Celtic last season and Brendan Rodgers has wasted little time in sanctioning a permanent transfer, but Sutton believes Celtic need more in the summer.

He believes the young striker is still a developing football and it will be important for Celtic to keep hold of their other attacking talent in Moussa Dembele.
 


The former Bhoy added that Celtic need to add at least one more defender to their squad to make sure they are not short in the backline next season.

Sutton took to Twitter and wrote: “Good to see Celtic breaking their transfer record on a talented young man!

 

“Edouard still a work in progress though!

“Keep Dembele and add a defender or two and it will have been a good summer!”

After sweeping the trophy haul in Celtic for two consecutive seasons, Rodgers will be looking for improvement from his side in Europe in the next campaign.
 