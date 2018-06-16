AC Milan Spooked By Contact Demands of Arsenal Target Marouane Fellaini

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have been left spooked by Marouane Fellaini's financial demands as they continue to dream of signing the midfielder.



Fellaini is expected to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of this month and the Belgium international is not short of options.











His representatives have been in talks with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, something which opens the door to a stay in the Premier League.



AC Milan continue to want Fellaini, but have been left worried by his demands, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.





Fellaini, who is determined to take full advantage of his free agent status, is looking for €10m per year in wages.



The sum is steep for AC Milan, who could only finish sixth in the Serie A standings last season.



It remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri can push ahead with their interest in Fellaini, especially given the competition for his signature, not least from Arsenal.



New Gunners boss Unai Emery is a fan of Fellaini and wanted to take him to Paris Saint-Germain when he was in charge at the Parc des Princes.

