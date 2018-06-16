XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 12:18 BST

Chelsea Midfield Star Pops Up On Juventus’ Radar

 




Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has emerged on Juventus’ transfer radar despite the Blues not wanting to sell the Frenchman this summer.

The 27-year-old earned huge praise for his performances in Chelsea’s title winning 2016/17 campaign and despite their drop off last season, the Frenchman remains a key player.




Paris Saint-Germain have long held an interest in the midfielder this summer and have been striving to find an opening to take him back to France in the ongoing window.

Chelsea are clear about not wanting to sell the midfielder and Kante himself has not indicated that he thinking about leaving the Blues despite not being in the Champions League next season.
 


However, the midfielder continues to attract suitors and, according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, the Frenchman has now emerged as a possible summer target for Italian champions Juventus.

The Bianconeri are in the market for more midfielders and with Sami Khedira’s future at the club uncertain, they are identifying more targets.


And it has been claimed Massimiliano Allegri has asked the Juventus hierarchy to explore the possibility of taking Kante to Juventus this summer.

However, they are aware that talks with Chelsea could be difficult as the club are not considering selling the player.
 