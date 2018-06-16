XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2018 - 21:19 BST

Chelsea Tipped To Iron Out Maurizio Sarri Appointment On Tuesday

 




Chelsea are expected to agree the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on Tuesday, it has been claimed.

The Blues, who have not yet sacked Antonio Conte, have been working on a deal to take Sarri to Stamford Bridge.




Despite being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach, Sarri's contract at the Serie A club is still in effect, along with his €8m buy-out clause.

Chelsea have been holding talks to appoint Sarri and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are all but done.
 


It has been claimed that Chelsea will seal the deal on Tuesday.

Sarri will sign a contract which will see him earn €4.75m per year, while Napoli will bank a fee of €5m to release him.


The Italian tactician has already been linked with wanting to take several players from Napoli to Chelsea.

But Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set his face against losing star players to Sarri.
 