Chelsea Tipped To Iron Out Maurizio Sarri Appointment On Tuesday

Chelsea are expected to agree the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on Tuesday, it has been claimed.



The Blues, who have not yet sacked Antonio Conte, have been working on a deal to take Sarri to Stamford Bridge.











Despite being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach, Sarri's contract at the Serie A club is still in effect, along with his €8m buy-out clause.



Chelsea have been holding talks to appoint Sarri and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are all but done.





It has been claimed that Chelsea will seal the deal on Tuesday.



Sarri will sign a contract which will see him earn €4.75m per year, while Napoli will bank a fee of €5m to release him.



The Italian tactician has already been linked with wanting to take several players from Napoli to Chelsea.



But Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set his face against losing star players to Sarri.

