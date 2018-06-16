I’m As Hungry For Success As You Are, Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has recognised the hunger among the club's fans and has insisted that in him the Gers faithful have found someone who is equally hungry for success.



The Liverpool legend, who was appointed the man-in-charge of the Ibrox-based club, is set to take his team to Spain on Sunday for their pre-season training camp.











Ahead of their journey the manager took time to speak about the interest he has drawn as a result of being appointed the manager of such a popular club.



Reflecting on the time when he was unveiled as the manager of the club, Gerrard said that he was flattered by the reception he got, which blew him away.





On the kind of expectations that Rangers fans have of their manager, Gerrard said that he himself is ambitious and in spite of the initial turbulence will look to make sure that he brings success to the club.



“I wouldn’t say it’s been overwhelming. I’ve been really flattered, of course, by the welcome I got when I was unveiled – it blew me away, of course it did and I am very appreciative of that", Gerrard told his club's official website.



“But I know the size of this football club, and I know there are Rangers fans all over the world.



"I know they are craving success, but it is going to take time, there are going to be stages and there is going to be a bit of turbulence along the way, but there is no doubt about it, they have a person in charge who is going to try and lead that and is as hungry as them.



“I hope they can bounce off me and I can bounce off them, and together, we can move this club forward, that is my only concern at this moment.”



Gerrard has already made a number of signings this summer, but Rangers are expected to do further business.

