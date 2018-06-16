Inter Propose Initial Loan Deal For Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have slapped in a fresh bid in their pursuit of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom this summer.



The Nerazzurri are betting heavily on landing the Brazilian winger in the ongoing window, but have already seen Bordeaux reject their initial offer for Malcom a few weeks ago.











Inter have not taken their eyes off Malcom and despite competition from clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham, the club remain confident of landing the player.



The Nerazzurri have reportedly tabled a bid for the player and it has been claimed that it is a loan offer with a mandatory purchase clause included in the proposed agreement.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Inter have offered to sign the 21-year-old winger from Bordeaux on loan for an initial fee of €15m in the summer transfer window.



The Nerazzurri have agreed to enter a mandatory purchase clause worth €30m in the agreement, which would take the final figures of the deal close to what Bordeaux have been asking for.



Malcom has green lit a move to Inter and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.



The Serie A giants are prepared to offer him a five-year contract worth €3m per season.

