06 October 2016

16/06/2018 - 12:13 BST

Issa Diop Closing On West Ham Switch, England Trip Scheduled

 




Toulouse centre-back Issa Diop is set to travel to England next week to complete the formalities ahead of a transfer to the Premier League with West Ham.

The 21-year-old centre-back is the subject of an interest from West Ham this summer and the Hammers tabled a first bid for the defender earlier this week.




West Ham have managed to broker a deal with the French club for Diop and an agreement between the two clubs exists for a transfer fee of around €25m.

The Hammers are yet to agree a contract with the player and Diop is reportedly expected to meet the Toulouse leaders on Monday to discuss his future at the club.
 


But it seems a decision has been made and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the defender and his advisers could travel to London next week to complete the transfer.

The Frenchman will undergo a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Hammers.


Sevilla have also shown an interest in Diop, but it seems West Ham are close to clinching a move for the 21-year-old centre-back this summer.

A regular for France in youth internationals, Diop has five caps to his name for his country’s Under-21 side.
 