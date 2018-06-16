XRegister
06 October 2016

16/06/2018 - 13:53 BST

Juventus Lodge First Bid For Arsenal and Manchester United Linked Russia Star

 




Juventus have tabled their first bid with CSKA Moscow for Arsenal and Manchester United linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder starred in Russia’s opening World Cup game on Thursday when he pulled the creative strings in a 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium.




The midfielder was already on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe before the World Cup opener, but since the game the noise around his future has grown even louder.

Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of the player and wants to take him to Manchester United, while even Arsenal have been credited with having an interest in him.
 


However, Juventus have been doing all the running in the saga at the moment and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they fired in their first offer for the midfielder recently.

It has been claimed the Italian champions have tabled a bid worth €15m, which is well short of CSKA Moscow’s asking price of €25m for the player.


The offer is likely to be rejected but the Italian champions are confident that they will be able to negotiate the price down for Golovin.

The midfielder has given his nod to a prospective move to Turin this summer.
 