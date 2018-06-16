XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2018 - 14:00 BST

Manchester United Relentlessly Keeping In Touch With Serie A Defender’s Entourage

 




Manchester United have been in constant touch with the representatives of Inter defender Milan Skriniar in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Inter snapped up the Slovak from Sampdoria last summer and the centre-back was one of the most impressive defenders on display in Serie A last season.




His performances have forced Inter to prepare a new contract for him, but the Nerazzurri are also firefighting with the other big wigs of European football to keep hold of him.

Inter have reportedly rejected an offer from Manchester United this summer, but it has been claimed the Premier League giants have not given up hope of landing him.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United got in touch with Skriniar’s representatives two weeks ago and have been in constant touch with them since then.

Skriniar has not indicated that he wants to consider a transfer, but Manchester United are persisting with their attempts to change his mind about a move this summer.


Inter are carrying out work behind the scenes to prepare a new deal for their defensive talent, however are aware of the difficulties they are facing.

It has been claimed that their resolve could crack if they receive an offer of around €80m for Skriniar.
 