Manchester United Relentlessly Keeping In Touch With Serie A Defender’s Entourage

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been in constant touch with the representatives of Inter defender Milan Skriniar in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford.



Inter snapped up the Slovak from Sampdoria last summer and the centre-back was one of the most impressive defenders on display in Serie A last season.











His performances have forced Inter to prepare a new contract for him, but the Nerazzurri are also firefighting with the other big wigs of European football to keep hold of him.



Inter have reportedly rejected an offer from Manchester United this summer, but it has been claimed the Premier League giants have not given up hope of landing him.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United got in touch with Skriniar’s representatives two weeks ago and have been in constant touch with them since then.



Skriniar has not indicated that he wants to consider a transfer, but Manchester United are persisting with their attempts to change his mind about a move this summer.



Inter are carrying out work behind the scenes to prepare a new deal for their defensive talent, however are aware of the difficulties they are facing.



It has been claimed that their resolve could crack if they receive an offer of around €80m for Skriniar.

