X
06 October 2016

16/06/2018 - 16:00 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Already Has Preference For One Leeds United Target Over Another

 




New Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa prefers Derby County striker Matej Vydra over free agent Abel Hernandez.

The Whites are in advanced talks with striker Hernandez following his exit from Hull City at the end of his contract with the Tigers.




However, they have also been in touch with Derby to check the situation around Vydra, who can leave Pride Park for the right price this summer.

It has been claimed Leeds would not have the money to do both deals, meaning they are likely to have to choose, though both Vydra and Hernandez are also attracting attention from other clubs.
 


If Leeds do have the pick of the pair then they may go for Vydra as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, new Whites boss Bielsa prefers the Czech attacker.

Vydra joined Derby in 2016 from Watford and has regularly been amongst the goals for the Rams.


But following Derby's failure to win promotion to the Premier League, costs are being cut at Pride Park and Vydra could be on the way out.

The Rams are aiming to earn over £10m from selling the 26-year-old.
 