Middlesbrough Make Bid For Brighton Target Paddy McNair

Middlesbrough have slapped in an offer for Sunderland defender Paddy McNair, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The former Manchester United man has been linked with leaving the Stadium of Light this summer after the Black Cats' relegation from the Championship.











Premier League outfit Brighton have already seen two offers for McNair knocked back by Sunderland, with Chris Hughton being keen on taking him to the south coast.



Now Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are in the hunt for the central defender and have submitted their own bid to secure his services.





Boro have offered Sunderland a fee in excess of £5m to snap up McNair.



It remains to be seen whether the offer will be acceptable to Sunderland.



The 23-year-old had an injury interrupted campaign with Sunderland last season and managed just 16 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats.



His contract at the Stadium of Light runs until the summer of 2020.

