Napoli Supremo Indicates Towards Agreement Soon With Manchester City For Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that his that the club are close to concluding a deal with English champions Manchester City for midfielder Jorginho.



The Citizens have been courting the 26-year-old for several months and are believed to be close to meeting Napoli's financial demands after seeing two of their bids rejected by the Italian club.











The club president has been hard to deal with and has stuck with his €60m asking price, but has now himself conceded that the deal is expected to go through soon.



In an interview with Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, De Laurentiis confirmed that he has spoken with the Manchester City management and is close to concluding a deal.





"I spoke with the leaders of Manchester City on Thursday and now our sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will keep contacts with them about an agreement", Laurentiis said.



"In such cases, if one takes a step back, the other must take a step forward.



"But there are more than concrete possibilities that a deal will be concluded soon."



It is believed, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, that the Sky Blues are set to make a bid of €55m for the midfielder with performance bonuses taking the fee to €60m.



Pep Guardiola has identified Jorginho as a priority target for this summer.

