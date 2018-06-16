XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 20:39 BST

New Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Have Coaching Ally Amongst Backroom Team

 




Marcelo Bielsa will not be joined by fitness coach Gabriel Macaya at Leeds United.

The legendary Argentine boss has taken over as head coach at Elland Road on a two-year deal and is bringing in his own backroom team.




Bielsa is tipped to have old allies such as Pablo Quiroga, Diego Reyes and Diego Flores alongside him, while translator Salim Lamrani is expected to join the team as the veteran coach speaks no English.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, fitness coach Macaya will not be linking up with Bielsa.
 


The Argentine is expected to bring in a fitness coach, but it will not be the 55-year-old.

Bielsa made sure Leeds would meet his demands for significant authority at the club before accepting the job and is expected to reshape the set-up of the coaching staff to his liking.


Leeds' players are due to report back for pre-season training on Monday 25th June and Bielsa is expected to work the squad hard.

The Whites are expected to challenge for promotion under the Argentine after finishing 13th in the Championship last season.
 