Phil Jones Ready To Deal With Eden Hazard Threat

England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones insists that his nemesis from the FA Cup final, Eden Hazard, won't set the cat amongst the pigeons when the Three Lions face Belgium in a group stage match in Russia.



The 27-year-old scored the only goal from the spot as the Pensioners beat their rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup last month.











It was the last game of the season for both Hazard and Jones in their club shirts and now the focus has shifted to international football where the duo are yet again set to face each other in a group stage match on 28th June.



Jones, while admitting that it was a bad day in office for his club Manchester United in the FA Cup, admits that things have since changed and there will be players in the England team to counter the threat.





“It happens to every single player, all over the world, every day”, the 26-year-old told BT Sport.



“Some get highlighted more than others, that’s football.



“I’m used to it now and I like to think I’m wise enough and experienced enough to deal with it and get on with it.



“[Hazard] has got to be up there with the best players, but I think there are a number of talented players all over the squads.



"We’ve got some here as well.”



England begin their World Cup campaign with a match against Tunisia on 18th June.

