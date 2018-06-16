XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2018 - 13:57 BST

Phil Jones Ready To Deal With Eden Hazard Threat

 




England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones insists that his nemesis from the FA Cup final, Eden Hazard, won't set the cat amongst the pigeons when the Three Lions face Belgium in a group stage match in Russia.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal from the spot as the Pensioners beat their rivals Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup last month.




It was the last game of the season for both Hazard and Jones in their club shirts and now the focus has shifted to international football where the duo are yet again set to face each other in a group stage match on 28th June.

Jones, while admitting that it was a bad day in office for his club Manchester United in the FA Cup, admits that things have since changed and there will be players in the England team to counter the threat.
 


“It happens to every single player, all over the world, every day”, the 26-year-old told BT Sport.

“Some get highlighted more than others, that’s football.


“I’m used to it now and I like to think I’m wise enough and experienced enough to deal with it and get on with it.

“[Hazard] has got to be up there with the best players, but I think there are a number of talented players all over the squads.

"We’ve got some here as well.”

England begin their World Cup campaign with a match against Tunisia on 18th June.
 