06 October 2016

16/06/2018 - 12:33 BST

Real Madrid Preparing Big Bid For Manchester United Linked Midfielder

 




Real Madrid are prepared to slap in a massive bid for Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently in Russia with the Serbian national squad and a decision on his future at Lazio is only expected to take place after the World Cup.




However, clubs are already maneuvering to land the highly rated midfield talent this summer with Manchester United believed to be keen on taking him to England.

But the Premier League giants have taken a pause after Lazio rejected their bid worth €110m earlier in the summer and it has given Real Madrid an opportunity to throw their weight around in the saga.
 


According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the European champions are planning to slap in a bid worth €150m for the Serbian to blow their competitors out of the water.

And they are certain than an offer of such magnitude would finally convince Lazio to sell the midfielder this summer.


Los Blancos have also prepared a lucrative contract for the player worth €10m per season and are serious about taking Milinkovic-Savic to the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to compete with the European champions should such figures be placed in front of Lazio this summer.
 