06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 12:23 BST

Sampdoria Facing Being Edged Out By Newcastle United For 20-Year-Old Midfielder

 




Newcastle United are prepared to make a push to land NK Lokomotiva midfielder Lovro Majer, who is a Sampdoria target this summer.

Sampdoria have been in talks with the Croatian outfit for the signature of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder and were believed to be making progress in the negotiations.




There were suggestions that the Serie A outfit were closing in on a move for Majer and an agreement between the two clubs was on the cards for a fee of €8m.

However, Sampdoria’s efforts to sign the midfielder could face a major hurdle as a Premier League side are prepared to outbid them in terms of a transfer fee and contractual terms for the player.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Newcastle are prepared to table a bid worth €11.5m, a significantly bigger sum than Sampdoria were ready to offer for Majer.

They are also prepared to trump a €700,000 per year contract offer from Sampdoria for the player with a proposed deal of €1m per year for the attacking midfielder.


Newcastle have been keeping close tabs on the young Croatian for a while and are now prepared to edge out Sampdoria in the race for his signature this summer.

The player is also believed to be preferring a move to England as he wants to play in the Premier League, but it has been claimed that his family are pushing him towards Italy.
 