Serie A Duo Showing Interest In Liverpool and Wolves Target

Genoa and Bologna are showing interest in Liverpool and Wolves target Andrea Pinamonti, who could leave Inter this summer for the right price.



The Nerazzurri are looking to balance the books and are willing to let Pinamonti go if the deal is right; it has also been claimed they would want a buy-back clause including in any agreement.











Liverpool and Wolves have been linked with Pinamonti, while Udinese have turned down the chance to sign him due to the cost of a deal.



Pinamonti could stay in Serie A and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, both Bologna and Genoa are showing interest.





Bologna recently appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new coach and the AC Milan legend is a fan of Pinamonti.



Inzaghi's side have already been in touch with Inter to understand the costs of a potential deal.



And with Genoa also interested, Pinamonti could yet end up remaining in Serie A.



He clocked up just 13 minutes of Serie A football for Inter last season as the majority of his action came in the youth ranks.

