06 October 2016

16/06/2018 - 12:28 BST

Serie A Giants Ready To Pounce On Arsenal Goalkeeper

 




Napoli are considering making a move to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech during the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Napoli’s top goalkeeping target Bernd Leno expected to join Arsenal this summer, the club are now considering other options to solve their conundrum between the sticks.




A number of names have been mooted, with Paris Saint Germain’s Alphonse Areola and Torino’s Salvatore Sirigu believed to be on the shortlist of their targets.

And it has been claimed that the club are also considering a move for another one of Carlo Ancelotti’s former players this summer.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal goalkeeper Cech has also joined Napoli’s shortlist of goalkeeping targets for the ongoing window.

With Arsenal pursuing Leno, the veteran goalkeeper is expected to be demoted to the bench next season and it could trigger him wanting to leave the Gunners this summer.


Ancelotti is considering signing his former Chelsea shot-stopper on a season-long loan deal as he believes Cech can still perform at the top level for the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can complete a move for Leno, which could lead to question marks over Cech’s future at the Emirates.
 