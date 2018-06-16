XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 16:33 BST

Serie A Side In Weekend Meeting For West Ham, Fulham and Wolves Linked Belgian Winger

 




Fiorentina are mounting a push to take pole position in the race for West Ham, Wolves and Fulham target Edmilson Junior.

On the books at Belgian giants Standard Liege, the Belgian-Brazilian winger closed the book on a superb campaign at the end of the season, scoring an impressive seven goals in his side's final ten league fixtures.




Standard Liege insist they will not let Edmilson Junior leave for a small fee, despite his contract being due to expire next summer; the club's president recently sent out a warning saying he will not even sit at the negotiating table if a €5m bid arrived.

Edmilson Junior is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Premier League trio West Ham, Wolves and Fulham.
 


But Fiorentina are making a big push to ensure the winger is playing in Serie A next term.

Indeed, according to Italian daily La Nazione, the club's sporting director is to meet Standard Liege officials over the course of the weekend to try to put the outlines of an agreement in place.


Standard Liege, who are prepared to lose Edmilson Junior for free next year, have slapped an asking price of €10m on the winger's head.

It remains to be seen if Fiorentina will be willing to cough up such a sum and what reaction the player's other suitors would have if they did.
 