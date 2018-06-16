XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 22:52 BST

Serie A Side Mull Giving Leeds United Competition For Abel Hernandez

 




Italian Serie A side Genoa are mulling over a swoop for Leeds United target Abel Hernandez.

The Uruguay international is a free agent following his departure from English Championship outfit Hull City and is not short of options this summer.




Leeds are in advanced talks to take Hernandez to Elland Road, but the deal is not done yet and there remain other potential destinations for the striker.

And he could soon have an option in Italy's top flight, Serie A.
 


According to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, Genoa are now thinking of Hernandez as an option to increase their attacking strength.

Hernandez is well known to the Italian club through his spell in Italy at Palermo.


And the chance to return to the country could prove to be an attractive one for Hernandez.

Genoa struggled to scored goals as they finished 12th in Serie A last season, managing just 33 in their 38 league games.
 