06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/06/2018 - 13:48 BST

We're Not City For Plunder – Serie A President Issues Transfer Warning To Chelsea

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has delivered a stern message to Chelsea regarding their interest in some of his side's players.

Chelsea are on the verge of appointing former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and the Italian is believed to be keen on signing some of the players from his old stomping ground.




Kalidou Koulibaly has long been a Chelsea target, but De Laurentiis has made it clear that the Senegalese defender is one of the untouchables of his squad this summer.

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj, who has a €50m buy-out clause, is also reportedly a Chelsea target, but De Laurentiis insisted that his club won’t be pushed around in the market.
 


He admits that he will definitely listen to what Chelsea have to say if they approach him this summer, but indicated that he won’t allow his squad to be ripped apart by bigger clubs.

Asked if Chelsea have called him for players, the Napoli president told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “Never received any phone calls, even if they announced to me through newspapers.

 


“If they call, I’ll listen politely, reflect and then respond with what is best for Napoli.”


He added: “I wish to clear one thing, we are not a city for plunder, and this is not a club who can be underestimated.”

Napoli appointed former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach earlier this summer.
 