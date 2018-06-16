XRegister
16/06/2018 - 16:13 BST

West Ham Follow Leicester and Newcastle Into Transfer Mix For Serie A Star

 




West Ham United are also in the mix for Newcastle United and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro.

The Italian midfielder is expected to leave Juventus this summer following a season of limited action for the Italian champions, with other options preferred by coach Massimiliano Allegri.




Juventus value Sturaro at €20m, but have received bids of around the €13m mark from Leicester and Newcastle.

A third Premier League club are also in the mix as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham are interested in Sturaro.
 


The Hammers are looking to back new boss Manuel Pellegrini in the transfer market this summer and are moving for several players, including Toulouse defender Issa Diop, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore and Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson.

Now West Ham could also look to sign Sturaro, though they will have to beat off competition from Leicester and Newcastle to do so.


Sturaro also has admirers within Italy, with Genoa interested in keeping him in Serie A.

Juventus though are in no rush to sell Sturaro if their €20m asking price is not met.
 