West Ham Up Against It To Land La Liga Midfielder

West Ham are facing a roadblock in their desire to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha after the player made playing Champions League football next season his priority.



The Brazilian is looking for a move away from the Camp Nou this summer, after spending the second half of the season on loan at Inter.











While injuries limited his chances at Barcelona last season, with the player managing just one in the Copa del Rey, his career revived as he moved to Italy to play for the San Siro-based side.



Rafinha in fact appeared 17 times in Serie A, helping Inter secure a top four finish and thus qualify for the Champions League.





A move back to Italy remains a preferred option for the player, but there are a number of other clubs that are interested.



The Hammers, under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini, are looking to rebuild as they hope for a better season than last year, and are looking at Rafinha as an option.



But Rafinha is keen to play Champions League football next season, according to Catalan daily Sport, something which counts against the Hammers.



Inter can offer Champions League football, although another club linked with Rafinha, Arsenal, are in the same boat as West Ham.



Tottenham Hotspur have also been mooted as keen, and with Champions League football on the agenda, could be the most realistic move to England for Rafinha.

