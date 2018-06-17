AC Milan Show Interest In Unai Emery’s La Liga Wing Target, Villarreal Pain Threshold Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are keen on scooping up Arsenal target Samu Castillejo and Villarreal could be ready to play ball.



Gunners boss Unai Emery has identified the Villarreal man as a potential addition to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but the Premier League side are not unopposed in their admiration of the Spaniard.











Castillejo has impressed AC Milan with his performances in La Liga for the Yellow Submarine and the Rossoneri are exploring the possibility of taking him to the San Siro.



With Carlos Bacca on loan at Villarreal, it has been suggested he could be included in the deal, but according to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the Spanish side could deal on the basis of a straight €30m proposal.





With AC Milan struggling to stay on the right side of UEFA's financial fair play rules, they are having to adopt a cautious approach in the market.



Including Bacca in the deal would make sense for the Rossoneri, with Villarreal having an option to buy the striker set at €15.5m.



Villarreal snapped up Castillejo from Malaga in 2015 and locked him down on a five-year contract.



The winger has been capped by Spain at Under-21 level.

